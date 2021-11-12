Two listings in this week's Real Estate Rundown

In this week's Real Estate Rundown with UVO Group we have two listings for you:
LISTING #1 Roy, Utah with agent Jennifer Langford.
Entertain or just relax in your well maintained and impressively clean home in Roy. Enjoy your new secluded backyard that features a large deck, breathtaking waterfall, and pond.
Home details:
4 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
1 Car Garage
SqFt.2050
Beautiful Hardwood Floors
Central Air & Furnace
Theater Seating Arrangement in basement
Gas Fireplace
Walking distance to Schools
Easy access to Freeway, Shopping, Front Runner & Hill Air Force Base!
Address:
2304 W 4250 S Roy,Utah
List Price: $395,000
LISTING #2 Clearfield, Utah with agent Jessie Citrin.
This new condo in Clearfield comes with all the great amenities - a dog park, playground, clubhouse, hot tub and pool.
Home Details:
2 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Near Trax station
30 minutes from Salt Lake International Airport
30 minutes from Snowbasin Ski Resort
28 minutes to downtown Salt Lake
6 minutes rom Hill Airforce Base
Home Address:
875 S Depot St. Clearfield, Utah
Unit: A223
List Price: $298,000
For more info on this listing or others go to utahforsalehomes.com