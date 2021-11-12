Two listings in this week's Real Estate Rundown

In this week's Real Estate Rundown with UVO Group we have two listings for you:

LISTING #1 Roy, Utah with agent Jennifer Langford.

Entertain or just relax in your well maintained and impressively clean home in Roy. Enjoy your new secluded backyard that features a large deck, breathtaking waterfall, and pond.

Home details:

4 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

1 Car Garage

SqFt.2050

Beautiful Hardwood Floors

Central Air & Furnace

Theater Seating Arrangement in basement

Gas Fireplace

Walking distance to Schools

Easy access to Freeway, Shopping, Front Runner & Hill Air Force Base!

Address:

2304 W 4250 S Roy,Utah

List Price: $395,000

LISTING #2 Clearfield, Utah with agent Jessie Citrin.

This new condo in Clearfield comes with all the great amenities - a dog park, playground, clubhouse, hot tub and pool.

Home Details:

2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Near Trax station

30 minutes from Salt Lake International Airport

30 minutes from Snowbasin Ski Resort

28 minutes to downtown Salt Lake

6 minutes rom Hill Airforce Base

Home Address:

875 S Depot St. Clearfield, Utah

Unit: A223

List Price: $298,000

For more info on this listing or others go to utahforsalehomes.com