Two local companies are teaming up for one amazing dish!

PIKO Mexican Grill is using Mexican-style lager made by Kiitos Brewing for their Chile Rellenos.

Kasandra Galindo, owner of PIKO, says she was inspired to start the grill at a young age, restaurants are her family's business.

At PIKO, she offers homemade traditional Mexican dishes, like their famous tamales.

But Kasandra says she also wanted to give a twist to some of her recipes.

Kasandra says, "I love being able to support other local products like Kiitos in our batter."

PIKO just opened in November, 2024 on Day of the Dead, and they hope to expand soon.

They are located at 511 South 500 East in Salt Lake City.

You can learn more at pikosmexicangrill.com.

Kiitos Brewing is unique because they use brewing equipment called a "High Efficiency Brew System" (HEBS).

CEO Andrew Dasenbrock explains that the system allows Kiitos to create extremely unique beers that are not possible to produce on a traditional system.

"We are the first brewery in the history of America, and the second brewery in the history of the world to create this beer (thanks to our HEBS)."

He says fewer than 20 breweries in the world use HEBS.

Andrew says that allows them to use rare grains and even crate gluten-free beers.

Kiitos recently created a beer using 100 percent fonio grain.

Fonio grain has an extremely low impact, does not require irrigation, is drought tolerant, and can be grown without pesticides, herbicides, or other chemical additions. It also happens to be 100% gluten free.

Kiitos Brewing has 29 of their own beers on tap, and release new and unique beers on a weekly basis.

They also distribute beer to every corner of Utah and can be found in restaurants, grocery stores and gas stations, as well as bars.

Kiitos is located at 608 West 700 South in Salt Lake City and will be opening in Sugar House soon at 1533 South 1100 East.

You can learn more at kiitosbrewing.com.