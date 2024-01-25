Two members of the Weber State University Spirit Squad bring home a national title

Weber State University's Spirit Squad is very proud of two of the members.

Caylee Odle and Michael "Boosh" Androsov won the Coed Partner Stunt category at the recent UCA College Nationals at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex inside Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Calee and "Boosh" joined us in studio to talk about the competition and about being a stunt couple.

Both say they knew almost immediately they'd make a great team. And, they were!

They say they were selected for the competition after submitting a 60-second video two months before the meet.

And, they spent countless hours preparing for the competition, and it paid off.

Next up for the team is the NCAA championship coming up in April, 2024.

Right now Caylee and "Boosh" are preparing for that, and will send in a 45-second video for consideration.

You can learn more at weberstatesports.com/sports/spirit-squad.