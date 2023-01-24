Watch Now
Two new, local restaurant recommendations

Tasty Tuesday
Salt Lake Foodie has two new spots to try in this week's Tasty Tuesday.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 15:50:53-05

From Italian to Chinese here are some new spots to try around town as recommended by Chase from SLC Foodie.

Snowmobile Pizza has an 80's vibe and is located in Salt Lake City.

What to order:
Garlic knots - house pizza dough, garlic butter, parmachan, basil

Bianco - white sauce, mozzarella, provolone, fontina, roasted mushrooms, ricotta, pickled jalapeno, honey

The supreme - pizza sauce, house cheese blend, pepperoni, Calabrian sausage, peppers and onions, olives, wild mushrooms

Wings

————————————————

OMBU Hot Pot located in Salt Lake City is also a top recommendation.

What to order:
All You Can Eat Hot Pot: Meats, Veggies, Noodles, Fish Cakes, Sauces, Seafood, and warm appetizers

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

