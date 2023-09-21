Two new movies are in theaters this weekend

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews two new movies in theaters this weekend: "Dumb Money" and "Expendables 4".

"Dumb Money" is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (yes, the mall video game store) into the world's hottest company. Tony says, "Offering up a who's who of actors including Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen and Vincent D'Onofrio "Dumb Money" is an insane statement about the power of social media and greed."

Check it out in selected theaters. It gets a "B" and is rated R.

Also in theaters is "Expendables 4". Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world's last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. Tony says, "Expendables 4 is exactly what you'd expect it to be, a fast paced action, stunt heavy, explosion laden, loud shoot 'em up unapologetic popcorn muncher. And it meets those expectations very well." He gives it a "B" and it's rated R.

You can find more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

