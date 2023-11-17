Two new movies in theaters and one you can stream at home for the weekend

Streaming on Hulu is "Goosebumps," based on the stories by R.L. Stine.

A group of five high schoolers must work with each other in order to save their town, learning much about their own parents' teenage secrets in the process. Tony says, "Goosebumps is a middle of the road action series that offers mostly mediocre plots and is only a shadow of the thrills found in Stine's books." He gives it a C and it's rated TV-14.

In selected theaters is the animated movie Musical "Trolls Band Together." In the film, Branch's brother Floyd is kidnapped. So, Branch and Poppy embark on a journey to rescue Floyd and reunite him with Branch's other brothers who once were a boy band. Tony says, "With its bright animation and music, Trolls Band Together is aimed at kids but it does offer some good laughs for parents as well." He gives it a B and it's rated PG.

Also in theaters is "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," the prequel to the "Hunger Games" franchise. Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, Snow's family has fallen on hard times. He sees his chance to advance by mentoring a young woman, named Lucy, in the 10th annual Hunger Games. Tony says, "This 5th film in the franchise is an uneven, overproduced and sloppy mess focusing on the eventual rise of Snow and how he manipulated himself into power." He gives it a C and it's rated PG-13.

