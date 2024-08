Two new restaurants for you to try

Prev Next

Eimi Sushi and Ramen - Provo Sushi - 50% off most -Provo roll - Salmon yellow tail tuna inside, on top avocado jalapeno ponzu sauce soy paper -BYU Roll Crab Crunch inside, on top shrimp avocado eel sauce yuzu sauce Ramen -Tonkatsu (Noodles made in house) Orange Chicken Gaetano’s Sub Shop - Murray and Salt Lake City Chicken Parmigiana

With Provolone, Parmesan & Marinara Dagwood

(Ham, Turkey, Mortadella, & Cotto Salami) Swiss, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Lettuce, Mayo, Mustard, & Sub Dressing Kings Peak

(Cheeseburger With American Cheese)

Pastrami, & Bacon, Tomatoes, Onions, Lettuce, & Mayo Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

