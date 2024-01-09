Two new restaurants SLC Foodie says you need to try

Two restaurants just opened and Chase, SLC Foodie says they are definitely worth trying!

CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice – Provo

- 3 Guys Milk Tea - milk tea with pearls, pudding and grass jelly.

- Bubble Gaga - Passion fruit green tea with boba and coconut jelly.

- Brown Sugar Pearls with fresh milk

Crossroads Bar and Grill – Taylorsville

- Ruben

- Fried Pickle Spears

- Crown Pleaser – Bacon wrapped jalapenos, wings, cheese curds, pot stickers.

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".