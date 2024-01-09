Two new restaurants SLC Foodie says you need to try

Two restaurants just opened and Chase, SLC Foodie says they are definitely worth trying!
CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice – Provo
- 3 Guys Milk Tea - milk tea with pearls, pudding and grass jelly.
- Bubble Gaga - Passion fruit green tea with boba and coconut jelly.
- Brown Sugar Pearls with fresh milk
Crossroads Bar and Grill – Taylorsville
- Ruben
- Fried Pickle Spears
- Crown Pleaser – Bacon wrapped jalapenos, wings, cheese curds, pot stickers.
Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".