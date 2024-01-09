Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Two new restaurants SLC Foodie says you need to try

Tasty Tuesday
Two restaurants just opened and Chase, SLC Foodie says they are definitely worth trying!
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 15:58:29-05

Two restaurants just opened and Chase, SLC Foodie says they are definitely worth trying!

CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice – Provo

- 3 Guys Milk Tea - milk tea with pearls, pudding and grass jelly.

- Bubble Gaga - Passion fruit green tea with boba and coconut jelly.

- Brown Sugar Pearls with fresh milk

Crossroads Bar and Grill – Taylorsville

- Ruben

- Fried Pickle Spears

- Crown Pleaser – Bacon wrapped jalapenos, wings, cheese curds, pot stickers.

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere