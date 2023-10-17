Calling All Foodies: Two new spots to dine

Head to South Salt Lake for a new Japanese cuisine.

Chase from SLC Foodie says it's all-you-can-eat shabu shabu. He's suggests trying:

Appetizers-



Potstickers

Chicken Wings

Entree-

Wagyu to Noodles and Seafood

Beef Ribeye

Lamb Leg

Brisket

If a Hawaiian dish is calling your name try LemonShark Poke in downtown Salt Lake City. Chase recommends ordering:

Vegan Chili Garlic Tofu

Spicy Ahi Mango bowl

California Roll Bowl with Buckwheat Soba and Spicy Krab

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

