Calling All Foodies: Two new spots to dine

Head to South Salt Lake for a new Japanese cuisine.
Chase from SLC Foodie says it's all-you-can-eat shabu shabu. He's suggests trying:
Appetizers-
- Potstickers
- Chicken Wings
Entree-
- Wagyu to Noodles and Seafood
- Beef Ribeye
- Lamb Leg
- Brisket
If a Hawaiian dish is calling your name try LemonShark Poke in downtown Salt Lake City. Chase recommends ordering:
- Vegan Chili Garlic Tofu
- Spicy Ahi Mango bowl
- California Roll Bowl with Buckwheat Soba and Spicy Krab
Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".