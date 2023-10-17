Watch Now
Calling All Foodies: Two new spots to dine

Tasty Tuesday with Salt Lake Foodie
SLC Foodie has two new places to try.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Oct 17, 2023
Head to South Salt Lake for a new Japanese cuisine.

Chase from SLC Foodie says it's all-you-can-eat shabu shabu. He's suggests trying:

Appetizers-

  • Potstickers
  • Chicken Wings

Entree-

  • Wagyu to Noodles and Seafood
  • Beef Ribeye
  • Lamb Leg
  • Brisket

If a Hawaiian dish is calling your name try LemonShark Poke in downtown Salt Lake City. Chase recommends ordering:

  • Vegan Chili Garlic Tofu
  • Spicy Ahi Mango bowl
  • California Roll Bowl with Buckwheat Soba and Spicy Krab

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

