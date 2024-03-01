Two of Hollywood's biggest young talents return for "Dune Part Two"

Hitting Apple TV+ is the outrageous comedy series “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin '' streaming on Apple TV+. The series follows a reluctant leader of a gang of highwaymen who sets out on a series of wild adventures, all while trying to outwit the corrupt lawman Jonathan Wilde. Tony says, “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is hilariously fun and a tip of the hat to British “rogue” movies with some modern twists." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the dramatic film “Trust.” It stars Jennifer Levinson and Kate Spare. After their father's death, three siblings reunite for a chaotic funeral and an unexpected twist when his will is read. Tony says, "“Trust is a deeply involved and meticulous story about family dynamics and how to escape them. Despite a few bumps in the story, “Trust” is beautifully acted and filmed and well worth your time to seek out." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In theaters is the long-awaited release of “Dune: Part Two”. Paul Atreides and the Fremen go on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he tries to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Tony says, "No need to mess with words on this one. Dune Part Two is a must see film on the biggest screen possible." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

