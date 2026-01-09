Two-person musical "The Last Five Years" is on stage now in downtown Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City's Hart Theater Company is presenting "The Last Five Years", a two-person musical that follows the rise and fall of a marriage through two very different perspectives.

Set in New York City, the story follows Jamie, the husband, a rising novelist, and Cathy, his wife, a struggling actress.

But, the characters are living in two separate worlds on stage. You see Jamie's story chronologically from their first meeting to their final goodbye.

Cathy's story begins at the end of the marriage and moves backwards to their first date.

They only 'meet' once on stage in the middle of the show during their wedding song.

"The Last Five Years" was written by Jason Robert Brown and originally premiered in 2001, inspired by his own failed marriage. The musical made its Broadway debut in 2025, starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren.

You can see it at Regent Street Black Box Eccles Theater now through January 18, 2026.

Get your tickets at saltlakecountyart.ort/events/the-last-five-years.