Two singularly amazing Del Taco items are combined in a gooey, cheesy experience

Del Taco's new Stuffed Quesadilla Taco transforms two singularly amazing items into one impossibly gooey, cheesy experience wrapped around three different taco flavors with the option to get them "Gauc'd Up" with fresh house-made guacamole including:

• Grilled Chicken Stuffed Quesadilla Taco** – A substantial taco featuring freshly grated cheddar cheese and signature creamy Queso Blanco, grilled between two flour tortillas and packed with freshly grilled, marinated chicken, crisp shredded lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, and more cheddar cheese.

• Crispy Chicken Stuffed Quesadilla Taco** – Stuffed with two crispy chicken strips layered with crisp shredded lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes and topped with even more cheddar cheese, it's also wrapped inside a grilled quesadilla filled with melted freshly grated cheddar cheese and Del Taco's signature, creamy Queso Blanco.

• Carne Asada Stuffed Quesadilla Taco** – A steak and cheese lovers taco that consists of freshly grated cheddar cheese and signature Queso Blanco grilled between two flour tortillas filled with freshly grilled carne asada, crisp shredded lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, and more freshly grated cheddar cheese.

