Two teen brothers start successful business in Utah, inspiring others

Ty and Boston Barnes are two Utah teens ready to tackle your next project.

Pickle Court Surfacing is the name of their company where they surface all types of courts including pickleball, basketball, and tennis courts.

This is highly labor intensive and requires very skilled labor and attention to detail.

They say it's not just "painting" a court.

As Ty explained, "To get the proper court feel that players demand and spend a lot of money for, it takes a lot of work."

The company also installs basketball hoops, stadium lights, and fencing.

Both brothers said they started the business as a way to inspire teenagers to have hope for a better life, more money, more independence, better mental health, and more purpose.

Boston got severely ill several years ago and was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. His dad said it was that experience that triggered him to help other people.

The brothers have also helped the community in many ways including Erik Thompson and his family who is a legendary high school football coach and has ALS.

This particular project inspired their employees to create their own companies, which is a long-term goal and part of the Pickle Court Surfacing mission.

To learn more or book a consolation, check out their website.

