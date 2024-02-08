Two Utah brothers have created what they believe is the perfect pillow

Brothers Mark and Peter Rane from Southern Utah say they couldn't find a pillow that met their standards, so they set out to design a customizable pillow made for everyone.

They spent years crafting hundreds of prototypes until they came up with the perfect one-size-fits-all pillow, and their company Twilla was born! They officially launched it in November 2022.

Twilla, which means "woven with a double thread", allows you to adjust your own pillow for comfort. Their patented Pod-System lets you personalize your support by easily adding or removing pods through the zipper.

The pods are mini-pillows that keep messy filling contained.

Twilla are tailored for neck support, they align your spine so you can enjoy deep, restorative sleep. Mark and Peter say their pillows are recommended by physical therapists, physicians and more.

They are made with Light-Loft filling and Cooling Gel Foam for cushioned support and soft, breathable Tencel fabric.

Your Twilla pillow will be easy to care for too. They are durable and machine-washable.

You can buy them on Twilla.com and use code FOX20 for 20 percent off.