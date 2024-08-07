Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Two Utah brothers invented what they say is the world's first modular tailgate system

"Cache"
This will up your tailgate game and it was invented by Utah brothers.
Posted
and last updated

Utah brothers Tyler and Dillon Green have loved the outdoors since they were kids.

Plus, they'd always been a truck family. So, one night while watching the sun go down, they had an idea to create the world's first locking tailgate pad for bicycles.

Now they have expanded it into what they say is the world's first modular tailgate system.

Their company, Cache, is named after the Wasatch Cache National Forest, which they love.

Cache is sold on Amazon and in retailers across the country and at trustcache.com. Use code FOX13 to get 35 percent off on their website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere