Two Utah brothers invented what they say is the world's first modular tailgate system

Utah brothers Tyler and Dillon Green have loved the outdoors since they were kids.

Plus, they'd always been a truck family. So, one night while watching the sun go down, they had an idea to create the world's first locking tailgate pad for bicycles.

Now they have expanded it into what they say is the world's first modular tailgate system.

Their company, Cache, is named after the Wasatch Cache National Forest, which they love.

Cache is sold on Amazon and in retailers across the country and at trustcache.com. Use code FOX13 to get 35 percent off on their website.

