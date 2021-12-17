Two Utah dads share their surrogacy story & life with triplets

TikTok has become an outlet for families to spark joy and inspire creativity and thankfully it keeps us all connected during a pandemic.

Jake and Sean, known as @daddiestothree on Instagram and TikTok, are fathers to triplets and enjoy sharing content about their family as well as answering questions.

They have brought us all into their life by sharing their love story, their wedding day, and then ultimately their journey of starting a family and the struggles and questions that come with the surrogacy process.

They explained to Jenny Hardman that their hope is to inspire and help others who may be in a similar position.

With 1.7 million followers on TikTok and almost 50K on Instagram it's obvious people are loving what they have to share and we are, too!

