Two Utah sisters share their experience after traveling to Ukraine

Two Utah sisters with Ukrainian roots traveled to Ukraine to use their skills to help.

Cat and Nadia Bigney's "babushka", aka grandmother was from Ukraine.

Nadia is now a nurse and Cat teachers for the Wilderness Medical Institute.

In early spring 2022, they traveled to Ukraine to bring medical supplies to the Christian Medical Association of Ukraine and the front line medics.

The sisters also taught first aid and trauma care to civilians and refugees.

Cat and Nadia are returning to Ukraine in early October to bring more medical supplies and teach additional medical courses.

They are also helping to create a documentary about how humanitarian aid has helped Ukraine; that as a global community we can make a difference.

Utahns can be a part of their effort to help get specific medical supplies to Ukraine.

You can donate to their next trip, or donate directly to their Ukrainian non-profit medical entity at cma-ukraine.com/donate.

You can also follow them at @catbigney and @nasteenads for updates.