Two Utah women competed in Acrobatic Flying at the FAI World Cup of Wingsuit Flying

Two Utah women, Elizabeth Brott and Becca Jordan, were part of one of the first-ever all-female teams to compete in Acrobatic Flying at the FAI World Cup of Wingsuit Flying and they set the official world record for "most grips in a round".

They joined us in studio to tell us more about their high-flying adventure!

They explained that "most grips in a round" mean performing 12 grips, which is holding onto another skydiver, in a single round during a single wingsuit dive.

Wingsuit skydiving allows jumpers to soar horizontally at speeds approaching 200 mph, making it one of the fastest non-motorized human sports.

Wingsuits have fabric panels between the arms, torso, and legs that inflate in the wind to create an airfoil shape, allowing jumpers to fly horizontally instead of simply falling.

Acrobatic Flying is a competitive discipline of skydiving sanctioned by the FAI (Fédération Aéronautique Internationale).

In this event, three-person teams – two performers and a camera flyer – perform an artistic series of grips and maneuvers in a defined altitude window, judged on technical execution, style, and camerawork.

Elizabeth has logged over 1,000 skydives (more than 800 wingsuit flights) since she started in 2018, while Becca has completed over 1,200 jumps (about 900 in a wingsuit) since 2021.

Elizabeth was drawn to skydiving by a desire for something wild and out of the ordinary. She started with tandem jumps before discovering wingsuiting and falling in love with the sensation of flight.

Becca first heard about wingsuits on a climbing trip to Europe in 2018, then returned home, worked three jobs, and saved up to launch her skydiving career in 2021.

Women make up roughly 14 percent of the skydiving community according to the United States Parachute Association.

In 2024, USPA members reported making 3.88 million skydives.

