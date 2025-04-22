Two Utah women, who are sisters, have started their own trucker hat company for moms

Ryley Crook and Sydney Yarro are sisters, best friends and moms who have started their own company for other moms.

They joined us in studio to tell us all about Mommday Official.

The company started out with those trendy trucker hats, because the sisters say they love hats and wear them every day. They say they didn't just want to "wear their heart on their sleeves", they wanted to wear them on their heads too.

They also wanted to stay home with their kids and do their business from home.

They also have t-shirts and more exciting mom merchandise coming soon.

Use code FOX13 for a discount!

You can learn more and see everything they offer on their website mommday.com and on Instagram @mommdayofficial.

