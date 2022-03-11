Ty Pennington at The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show

Ty Pennington is the creative carpenter we all grew to love and he is in Utah this weekend for the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show.

He has taught millions of Americans groundbreaking home improvement and gardening tips and he joined Jenny Hardman to share his renovation and gardening tips.

Ty Pennington will be on the Garden Stage at the Home + Garden Show on Saturday, March 12 at 1 p.m., one time only, to share home renovation stories, talk about his new show and answer questions.

The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show

Friday, March 11, 2022 Noon–10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 12, 2022 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 13, 2022 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

Weekend Pass (ages 13+) – Valid all three days of the show $15.00

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, March 11, 2022.

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeHomeandGardenShow.com.