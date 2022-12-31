UHP plans extra patrols on New Year's Eve

As per usual, the Utah Highway Patrol plans to increase enforcement for this New Year's Eve.

However, they plan to see additional people out celebrating given the fact that the holiday falls on a Saturday.

FOX13's Morgan Saxton spoke with UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden ahead of the busy weekend.

He reminds everyone to have fun, but get home safe. He says you may not have any alcohol to drink, but drivers still need to be alert.

If you're feeling tired, get a rideshare to take you home he says.

Sgt. Roden says the last thing anyone wants to start to new year is to crash a car, go to jail or worse.

He says this doesn't mean you must stay home, but having a plan ahead of time can save your life and others.