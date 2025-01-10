Ultrasound in the comfort of your own home

If you are pregnant, you know how long the time can feel in between your ultrasound appointments.

Jenny Hardman recently discovered a company that comes to you in the comfort of your own home and allows you to have whoever you want there with you!

Jenny had her husband, mom and dad, grandma, siblings, and nieces and nephews join for her twins at-home ultrasound with Roam Imaging.

Kailey Mansfield, founder of Roam Imaging, has been an ultrasound tech for years with a set schedule but she wanted to start her own company that would give her a more flexible schedule as a mom of twins and also give her clients a more personal ultrasound with family and friends.

You can schedule a 2D/3D/4D mobile ultrasound based on your stage of pregnancy. Kailey brings all of the equipment and you can even cast the ultrasound to your TV like Jenny did.

You will receive printed ultrasound images, along with digital photos and videos, conveniently delivered to your phone after the appointment.

Roam Imaging serves Salt Lake City, Davis County, and Weber County, with plans to expand.

Roam Imaging is happy to offer a discount for Fox 13's The Place viewers. Use code FOX13 for 15% off.

Roam Imaging’s elective mobile ultrasounds make thoughtful baby shower gifts and a memorable present for your expecting friends and family.

For more information go to roamimagingutah.com and follow Roam Imaging on Instagram.