Uncharted Supply Co. helps people navigate any emergency or adventure

Park City-based Uncharted Supply Co. makes high quality, intuitive gear to help people through any emergency or adventure– big or small.

When it comes to severe weather events, such as flooding, Uncharted's Founder and CEO Christian Schauf, has made it his mission to make sure people know how to navigate the situation with essential life-saving information, supplies and gear.

Uncharted products, which first debuted on Shark Tank, have been deployed in emergency situations around the world and are now available in over 200 retail stores nationwide, including a brick-and-mortar retail location in Park City (6699 N. Landmark Dr., Park City), as well as on UnchartedSupplyCo.com.

Christian suggests having food rations, water, weather-resistant clothing/gear (Uncharted Rapid Raft), and tools.

He showed us the Uncharted's Seventy2 Pro, a survival system that was designed by survival experts. The backpack contains essential gear for two people to stay alive in an emergency situation for 72 hours.

Christian says it's important to chart out your evacuation plan. That includes mapping a safe evacuation route and these other tips:

Avoid heading in the direction of the flood source (most likely, a body of water)

Avoid using a route that takes you to a lower elevation (lower elevations are more likely to be flooded)

Avoid crossing bridges that span a body of water

Tune in to local alert systems for emergency updates or evacuation information. These include the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and NOAA Weather Radio. Always have a portable radio on hand.

Last but not least, you need to have the right gear on hand. That's where Uncharted products can save the day (or your life).

