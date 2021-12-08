Underground Asian restaurant with big flavors

You need to go underground for some amazing Asian food in Park City.

Shabu is a Freestyle Asian Cuisine with fabulous local decor to give it a unique feel.

They have a new winter menu and brought back their lamb chops, a customer favorite. Also be sure to order the Wagyu Beef Hot Rock which comes to your table and allows you to cook the meat right in front of you. Just don't leave it on the rock as long as Jenny Hardman, ha!

They are also known for their sushi plus they have a great takeout menu, gluten free menu, and of course drinks and desserts.

