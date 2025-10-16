Understanding and eliminating cancer disparities

In 2025, approximately 250,000 Black people will be diagnosed with cancer. Over 70,000 Black people will die from cancer. Among Black women, the most commonly diagnosed cancers are breast cancer, lung cancer, and colorectal cancer. Despite receiving fewer cancer diagnoses, Black women still have a 10% higher cancer mortality than White women.

The American Cancer Society is excited to introduce the VOICES of Black Women, a study that will help experts better understand and eliminate cancer disparities. VOICES is designed to explore the multi-level drivers of cancer incidence, mortality, and resilience among Black women in the U.S. This will be the largest cohort study ever conducted to understand how to improve outcomes for Black women facing cancer.

Recruitment is open to Black women ages 25 to 55 who have not been diagnosed with cancer (except basal or squamous cell skin cancer). The goal is to enroll 100,000 participants from diverse backgrounds across all 50 states.

Visit voices.cancer.org to complete the eligibility survey in just five minutes. If you are eligible, sign up and help shape a healthier future.

