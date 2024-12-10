Unique gifts for the outdoors lover on your Christmas list

Our state is the camping capital of the nation, the options are endless for spending time together outdoors in Utah.

Whether you're a seasoned backpacker, casual camper or taking your first steps into outdoor adventuring by camping in the backyard, Utah-based Klymit has you covered.

No one wants to sacrifice a comfortable night's sleep when camping so Sierra Krebsbach joined Jenny Hardman in studio with gift ideas for the outdoors lover on your Christmas list.

Klymit Static V Lite Eco Sleeping Pad - The Static V Lite Eco features Klymit's signature Body Mapping Technology and patented V-Chamber design. Side rails are integrated into the patterning and construction of the sleeping pad to keep you securely centered on the pad while inhibiting air movement while tossing and turning during the night.

Klymit Pillow X Large - Wider and thicker than the standard Pillow X, the Pillow X Large delivers complete Klymit support, comfort, with lightweight, easily packed, super-soft performance. Packing down to the size of a wallet, this technically advanced pillow is a luxurious necessity for backcountry travel–and it's great for car camping, too.

Klymit V Seat- Compact and light, the V-Seat provides a simple effective padding anywhere. Durable enough for outdoor use in the backcountry and camping, yet also great for long flights, cold bleachers, or use it in the office for extra padding on your office chair.

Sierra also shared some products from Nashville-based ORCA Coolers, which specializes in barwear, drinkware and coolers.

ORCA Vino- Whether you are going to work, the ball field, a tailgate party, or down to the dock, the ORCA High Gloss Wine Vino cup will get you there. The ORCA High Gloss Vino new microplated stainless steel color palette lets you carry your favorite color, while the double-walled, vacuum sealed body ensures that your drink of choice stays cool. Screw top Clear lid allows you to see when it's time for a refill.

Rightline Gear Moki Step - Whether you are an outdoor or automotive enthusiast, or just someone who loves a clean vehicle, accessing the roof of your vehicle has never been easier. With our new dual-position hook & platform solution, the most challenging part of using the Moki® Ascent will be deciding whether to store it in your glove compartment or under your seat.

You can find more information at klymit.com and orcacoolers.com.

