Unisex jewelry line has crowned this Utahn the "Ring King"

Tristen Ikaika had no idea his jewelry line would become so popular when he took a spoon from his parents’ house in Orem, UT and turned it into a one-of-a-kind ring!

His ring collections sold out within hours after launching his website which is why friends and family crowned him the “Ring King”.

Tristen’s unique pieces are more than just rings and he wants them to leave a lasting impression on his customers both literally and physically with his internally imprinted designs, such as the ALL LOVE signet, and his newly launched clothing line.

With Tristen Ikaika’s rapid success, he was recently able to pay off his family’s house, all because of the spoon he “stole” from that very same home.

Tristen’s unisex designs are inspired by his worldwide travels and you can see his designs on Instagram or go to Tristen Ikaika.