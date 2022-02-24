Watch
The Place

Actions

Unisex jewelry line has crowned this Utahn the "Ring King"

This jewelry designer said he got his start with a spoon taken from his parents' home in Orem.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 16:14:16-05

Tristen Ikaika had no idea his jewelry line would become so popular when he took a spoon from his parents’ house in Orem, UT and turned it into a one-of-a-kind ring!

His ring collections sold out within hours after launching his website which is why friends and family crowned him the “Ring King”.

Tristen’s unique pieces are more than just rings and he wants them to leave a lasting impression on his customers both literally and physically with his internally imprinted designs, such as the ALL LOVE signet, and his newly launched clothing line.

With Tristen Ikaika’s rapid success, he was recently able to pay off his family’s house, all because of the spoon he “stole” from that very same home.

Tristen’s unisex designs are inspired by his worldwide travels and you can see his designs on Instagram or go to Tristen Ikaika.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere