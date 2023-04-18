Units of Utah is helping people with flooding basements

Units of Utah is locally owned and operated. When you call them, you get a live person right here in Utah, not a call center.

Right now they are getting calls day and night from people with flooded basements.

Laird Doman, owner of Units of Utah, says they have about 100 containers out right now helping with flooding and they are bringing in more inventory too.

Units of Utah can help get their belongings out of water. They bring a container to you quickly and easily.

If you have space on site, they leave the container on your property. Or, you can have them take the container away and store it in their warehouse.

They have a ROBO delivery system which allows them to get in tight, hard-to-reach areas.

Units are durable and weather-resistant and have ground level loading.

Right now they are offering $25 off to flood victims.

Folks can go online at unitsofutah.com or call or text 801-394-8648 to reserve a container. They can usually offer a same day turnaround.