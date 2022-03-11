Unleash your inner artist with The Paint Mixer

The Paint Mixer hosts amazing public classes, private parties, group events and even kids' birthday parties.

They'll bring the class, and the supplies right to you. Jill Johnson says they love to support local, so you'll find them all around Salt Lake City and Park City in restaurants and bars, clubs and more for paint nights.

They can accommodate almost any venue, or even the comfort of your home. Or, they'll mail you a kit that has everything you need.

Don't think you have to have art skills to take part, their classes are fun for every level and are very social and active.

