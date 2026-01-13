UOnline's Systems Engineering programs were developed to help address a shortage in the state

The University of Utah offers industry-aligned Systems Engineering programs designed for both early-career and seasoned working professionals.

The programs were developed in direct response to a clear industry need for systems engineers within Utah's economy.

The University of Utah was asked by major Utah employers including companies like L3Harris, Northrop Grumman, Sarcos Robotics, Stadler Rail, Hill Air Force Base, Lockheed-Martin, Boeing and others to help address a shortage of systems engineers in the state.

The programs are helping to close that gap by equipping engineers with the skills to design, analyze, manage, and integrate complex systems across industries, ensuring Utah's employers can compete and innovate at the highest levels.

A system is any collection of interconnected parts that work together to achieve a common purpose. The key idea is that the whole is more than the sum of its parts. As examples, think of rockets going into space for science, communication, and defense, or the power grid with increasingly higher demands due to artificial intelligence, or something as common as the smartphones we all have in our pockets right now.

Systems Engineers work at the intersection of technology, decision-making, and leadership to make those systems possible.

This management process integrates engineering, data, people, processes, and technology to design solutions that are efficient, reliable, and sustainable.

Modern challenges are often too complex for single-discipline solutions.

Issues such as healthcare delivery, transportation, energy systems, cybersecurity, and aerospace are all cross-disciplinary challenges that need integrated solutions.

Systems engineering helps organizations reduce cost overruns and schedule delays, improve safety and reliability, and make better, data-driven decisions. It's the discipline that helps prevent failures before they happen.

The University of Utah is currently offering two degrees (online and in-person): Graduate Certificate in Systems Engineering (one year) and Master of Science in Systems Engineering (two years).

The University of Utah works closely with the International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE) so that students get professional certifications that are internationally recognized.

For more information please visit systems.utah.edu.