Up to 72 percent of people are planning to book trips last-minute this year

According to research conducted by STR and RVshare, 75 percent of travelers are looking for flexible booking options and 72 percent are planning to book trips last-minute.

RV rentals are a great and easy option for those looking to book a spring break trip for April.

We talked with Maddi Bourgerie, RVshare Spokesperson, who says RVshare is seeing a 114 percent increase in bookings this year compared to last.

RVshare is the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace. There are more than 100,000 vehicles available, including hundreds in Utah.

In Utah we have great options to go south, north east or west for a short getaway or weekend staycation.

You don't need a special license to drive one, but Maddi says if you select a trailer, be sure you have a truck or SUV that can tow it.

If you prefer not to drive an RV or trailer, the owner can drive it to your campsite for a completely relaxing time.

You can also rent an RV to go for a longer time, and see the country!

For more information please visit: RVshare.com