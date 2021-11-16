Watch
Up to half of people who need help with their mental health aren't getting it because of stigma

NAMI Utah gives advice on what you should and shouldn't say to people struggling with their mental health.
Posted at 1:53 PM, Nov 16, 2021
One in five Americans is affected by a mental health condition.

But, as many as half them aren't getting the help they need.

One of the main reasons people don't reach out for help is because of the stigma associated with mental health.

Stigma is when someone, or even you yourself, views a person in a negative way just because they have a mental health condition.

If someone is rejected, bullied or discriminated against because of their mental health condition, their recovery will likely be longer and more difficult.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Utah) provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.

For more information you can call 801-323-9900 or visit namiut.org.

