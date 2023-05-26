Upfit your car at Jerry Seiner Dealerships

Warmer temperatures are here and that means it's time to Upfit your car!

Upftting means accessorizing your car with products to camp and enjoy the great outdoors here in Utah or wherever your road trip takes you.

Whether you're a weekend warrior or wanting to go off the grid for weeks at a time, Jerry Seiner Dealerships make it easy for you to find the products you need with Destination Upfitters.

Destination Upfitters allows you to test products, plus it provides on-the-spot product installation. That means you can get everything you need and have it professionally installed right then and there. No more waiting around or trying to figure it out on your own.

Every Jerry Seiner Dealership has an “outpost” location and carries a selection of the most popular products including local products like Klymit.

When it comes to getting your car ready for your camping trip, you don’t need to be an expert. You will be guided to the gear that is right for you and your family.

You can order online and pick up in the South Jordan Flagship store, but Jerry Seiner Dealerships recommend going in to check out and test the products in person.

For more information go to destinationupfitters.com