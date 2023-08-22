Watch Now
Uptown Jungle, Utah’s newest play place

Uptown Jungle
Jenny takes us inside Utah's newest indoor play place.
Posted at 1:32 PM, Aug 22, 2023
Take a break from screen time and come play at Uptown Jungle!

Uptown Jungle is Utah’s newest play place for kids.

25,000 square feet of slides, trampolines, a climbing walls, toddler area featuring “Tot-time” program which geared toward kids 5 and under once older siblings are in school, plus lots more.

For kids with special needs you can schedule time before or after opening if you child is sensitive to noise or crowds.

Memberships are $19.99 per kiddo, per month with a 3 month minimum. Use Code FOX13 for 50% off your FIRST month, so just $9.99 the first month!

For more information and to buy your discounted membership go to
uptownjungle.comand follow them on Instagram here.

