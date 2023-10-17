Urban Hill is a foodie's heaven

Award-winning Hearth and Hill restaurant and Hill's Kitchen cafe & catering are known as gathering spots in Park City.

Now the local owners are bringing their vision to a beautiful new restaurant in Salt Lake City called Urban Hill.

It features an osyter bar, a wood-fired grill, curated wine selection, expansive lounge and private dining and patio areas.

Executive Chef Nick Zocco joined us with a recipe for Pacifico Striped Bass with Carolina Gold Rice, Cashew, Yuca, Artichoke, Pickled Onion, Cascabel Chili in Pineapple Sauce.

Coconut Cashew Rice

Ingredients

2 c. Carolina gold rice or Basmati

1 c. Coconut milk

1/2 c. Toasted cashews

1/2 c. Charred scallions (green onions) chopped up and grilled or blistered in cast iron pan

Salt to taste

Method

1. Cook rice per directions of that specific variety and cool down prior to use.

2. While the rice is cooling, take 2 or 3 bunches of scallion(green onions) and char over a grill or cast iron pan

Lightly dress the green onions with a little oil of your choice. Just a touch of char to onions for a smokey flavor.

4. When rice is cooled, take 2 cups and place in a sauce pan or deep saute pan

3. Add the coconut milk, cashews, scallions

4. Simmer the mixture until desired creaminess or thickness is achieved, season with salt and pepper to taste

5. Serve immediately while hot.

Achiote Marinade

7/8 c. Achiote paste

Juice of 3-4 limes

2 Tbsp. oregano (Mexican dried)

1 Tbsp. salt

2 Tbsp. garlic powder

1 Tbsp. ground cumin

Zest & juice of 1 orange

3/4 c. Canola or grape seed oil for frying

1/8 c. Water

Method:

1. place all ingredient in small blender, mix until smooth

2. store in airtight container for up to 2 weeks

Pineapple Cascabel Chile Sauce

Yellow onions (sliced)

Garlic (chopped)

Cascabel chiles (de-seeded/stemmed)

Pineapple juice

Orange juice

Fresh whole pineapple chopped into chunks

White balsamic or seasoned rice vinegar

Salt

Light brown sugar

Olive oil or neutral cooking oil

Method:

1. In a large 6qt sauce pot. Sweat onions, garlic and ginger with 1/4 cup olive oil or neutral cooking oil (slightly caramelize)

2. De-glaze with vinegar and cook for 1 min reducing the vinegar

3. Add the pineapple juice, orange juice and pineapple chunks and chiles

4. Turn heat to medium and simmer for about 45 mins to 1 hour

5. Reduce the sauce by half or until slightly thick

6. Check seasoning and adjust salt or sweetness (sugar) if needed

2nd steps:

1. In batches, take a couple cups of sauce and place into a blender (you can also use an immersion stick blender)

3. Blend it full speed for 2 minutes

4. Strain through chinois or fine mesh strainer

6. Serve immediately or store in refrigerator for at least 2 weeks

You can learn more at urban-hill.com.