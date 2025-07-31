Urban Indian Center of SLC honors native cultures and cultivates community

Urban Indian Center of Salt Lake City serves Native Americans in urban areas by honoring native cultures, strengthening health and wellness programs, and cultivating community.

Matt Poss, Executive Director, says the Center was established 51 years ago in 1974. It is an Urban Indian Organization (UIO), established by Indian Health Services (HIS) to provide health care services for American Indians and Alaskan Natives who are off the reservation and not near an Indian Health Service facility.

It's one of 41 centers across the country, and the only one in Utah.

Matt says in 2024 they served 114 different federally recognized tribes and all tribal nations. "We want to be a home for all indigenous relatives and for those away from home," he says.

The Center supports five counties in and around Salt Lake where approximately 26 percent of community members live at or below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.

Among the people the Center serves, those percentages are even higher.

Craig Sandoval, Clinical Director of Operations, says they see an average of 5,600 patients every year who need medical, behavioral health, and youth and family programs.

"We're currently growing to support the growing need, including expanding our clinical service lines," says Craig.

They're also expanding other services including a newly-opened Community Garden. Indigenous herbs and other produce is grown for the people who come to the Center.

Like many nonprofits, the Urban Indian Center depends on the community to continue to provide and expand services.

They welcome support from individuals, businesses and foundations.

In fact, Cambia Health Foundation, the charitable arm of Regence BlueCross BlueShield, has supported their Rebalancing Culture program with grant funding for the past two years.

It aims to cultivate social bonds and share knowledge across generations to encourage self-sustainability and reduce the risk of isolation and loneliness.

To support the Center overall, Utahns can choose to donate or volunteer their time.

Visit uicsl.org to learn more and feel free to attend any of their open community events

