USANA Amphitheatre is one of the best places to see your favorite band

Summer at USANA
There's nothing like listening to your favorite band under the stars at USANA Amphitheatre.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 15:55:38-04

If you've caught a show at USANA Amphitheatre, you know it's one-of-a-kind. There's nothing like listening to your favorite bands, under the stars.

USANA has lawn seating where you can bring a blanket and pick your spot, or if you prefer you can sit in a seat.

USANA brings some of the biggest names to town, like Stevie Nicks and Kenny Chesney, and there will be more and more added this summer.

Follow them on social media @usanaamp for giveaways and show updates.

But, there are a few things to keep in mind. You can only get tickets through livenation.com or ticketmaster.com.

The best thing to do is download the app before you arrive... and use your digital ticket.

For more information please click here.

