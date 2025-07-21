USANA Foundation is doing amazing international work to combat hunger

For years, the USANA Foundation has fed hundreds of food-insecure kids in Utah.

They are also doing amazing work to combat hunger worldwide.

Michelle Benedict, Global Programs Director for USANA Foundation, joined us in studio with what they're doing around the world.

She says nutrition is the number one health risk in the world. In addition to providing short-term hunger solutions, USANA Foundation also works to provide long-term solutions, including Garden Towers.

A fully-grown tower can provide five or more nutritious meals every week for a family and extra produce can then be sold to generate income.

The towers use 30 percent less water than traditional gardens and they promote self-reliance, confidence and improved health.

Volunteers and donors play a huge role in providing these Garden Towers across the globe.

You can help by going to UsanaFoundation.org.