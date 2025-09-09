USANA Foundation's Garden Towers are feeding people around the world

The USANA Foundation works to combat hunger and malnutrition all over the world.

Michelle Benedict, Global Programs Director for USANA Foundation, says food insecurity is a worldwide problem and the USANA Foundation addresses both short-term hunger and long-term sustainable solutions.

One of their programs is The Garden Towers, which are basically vertical garden that empower people to provide for themselves.

It's a simple solution that can provide quality nutrition in many global regions.

Michelle says the gardens are made from durable material and each tower can hold more than 100 regionally-native plants that can provide 1,100 meals every year and be harvested year after year.

Michelle says she's personally witnessed how these Towers can transform the lives of people.

If you would like to donate your time or money, visit UsanaFoundation.org.

