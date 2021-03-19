USANA is giving back to Utah communities, one child at a time

For some Utah kids, the only time they have nutritious meals is at school.

So on the weekends, they're at risk of missing one or more healthy meals.

Luckily, USANA Kids Eat, a non-profit organization, works every week to distribute more than 800 backpacks of food to help kids make it to Monday with food.

Seven meals are in each backpack, which means up to 5,600 meals are provided each week.

More than 65 Wasatch Front schools and organizations are supported by USANA Kids Eat.

USANA Health Sciences also teamed up with USANA Kids Eat and HealthCorps to launch the first Teacher Relief Program.

1,500 bags were delivered to teachers in 30 schools to say thank you for their work on the front lines of the pandemic.

Along with food, they've purchased stress balls, resistance bands, candles and items that will help teachers cope with the pressures they're facing during the pandemic.

The most effective way to pitch in is to donate online at USANAKidsEat.org.

Because USANA pays for all administrative costs, every dollar you donate goes directly to buying food and supplies for the kids and those in their world.

You can also join the Weekend Bag Program and come and pack food in bags for kids.

There's also a way organizations or families can adopt a school.

USANAKidsEat.org has all the information to donate and sign up today.