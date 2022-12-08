Usana Kids Eat finishes up their holiday program to help feed hungry kids

With only days left in their Holiday Food Bag program, USANA Kids Eat Director Michelle Benedict and team are helping hungry kids in Utah get the meals they need for the winter school break

The USANA Kids Eat program provides the framework to help combat hunger and remove meal uncertainty to children all across the country.

Almost 14,000 students in Salt Lake City schools don't know where their next meal is coming from. USANA Kids Eat provides backpacks filled with select non-perishable, easily prepared foods to ensure kids get enough to eat when they can't depend on school meals.

USANA Health Sciences is a global health company that operates in 24 markets around the world. The USANA Foundation started USANA Kids Eat to help address the issue that 1 in 7 Utah kids are food insecure.

Utah kids’ hunger situation still feeling effects of the pandemic, which has increased prices on everything. 100% of each dollar donated goes toward food for kids

USANA has delivered more than 395,000 meals to children in 65 schools from Ogden to Herriman.

Go to usanaKidsEat.org to learn more.