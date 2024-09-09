USANA Kids Eat is kicking off its high school fundraiser campaign during "Hunger Action Month"

With September as Hunger Action Month, USANA Kids Eat is kicking off its high school fundraiser campaign because we still have kids in our community who are food insecure.

Michelle Benedict, Global Programs Director for USANA Foundation, says one in 10 Utah kids are food insecure.

And within Salt Lake City's schools, almost 14,000 students don't know where their next meal will come from.

USANA Kids Eat is working to change that. So far this year, Michelle says, they have delivered more than 395,000 meals to children in 65 schools from Ogden to Herriman.

The High School Fundraiser initiative, Feed the Future, is going on now. Michelle says high schools always do fundraisers, so they're asking them to consider USANA Kids Eat.

If you'd like to help, visit Usanakidseat.org.

