USANA Kids Eat is launching the Buck for a Truck fundraiser campaign to get a new delivery truck

USANA Kids Eat helps children who are food insecure and rely on school meals for nutrition.

Every Thursday or Friday they get to take a backpack filled with food home for the weekend.

Michelle Benedict, Director of USANA Kids Eat, says about one in five children are hungry, and she says the problem is widespread in our state.

USANA Kids Eat currently has 35 schools on the Weekend Program, and they deliver 930 bags total to them each weekend.

But, the need is growing, and right now USANA Kids Eat only has one delivery truck.

So, they're launching the Buck for a Truck fundraiser campaign to get a second truck.

If you'd like to donate $1, or any amount of your choosing, go to UsanaKidsEat.org. You can also donate money to buy food there, or even adopt a school.