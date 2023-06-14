USANA Kids Eat is seeking sponsors to support food-insecure kids in Utah

USANA Health Sciences is a global health company that operates in 24 markets around the world.

The USANA Foundation started USANA Kids Eat to help address the issue that 1 in 9 Utah kids are food insecure, meaning they don't know where their next meal is coming from.

USANA Kids Eat is working to change that. In 2022 they delivered more than 444,000 meals to at-risk youth in 84 schools from Ogden to Herriman.

They send backpacks home with kids on Fridays so they won't go hungry over the weekend. Seven meals are in each backpack, which means up to 5,600 meals are provided each week.

For longer school breaks, like over the holidays, they provide larger bags of food.

But, they need continuing help, and Michelle Benedict, Director of USANA Kids Eat, joined us with ways you can help.

You can become a Monthly Donor and every dollar you give goes for food for kids. No donation goes to administration costs. That's taken care of by USANA Health Sciences.

Or, you can join the Weekend Bag Program. Families or businesses can adopt a school.

For more information please visit: UsanaKisEat.org.

