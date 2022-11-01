USANA Kids Eat launches the Holiday Food Bag Program

USANA Kids Eat is dedicated to helping hungry kids in Utah get the meals they need.

Director Michelle Benedict says they're launching their Holiday Food Bag Program on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

The Holiday Food Bags are a little bigger than the weekend bags, so kids and their families can make it through the two weeks when school is off for the holidays.

1 in 7 Utah children have insufficient or no food every day and almost 14,000 students in the Salt Lake City schools don't know where their next meal will come from.

USANA Kids Eat have delivered more than 395,000 meals to children this year and many children say getting the weekly food bag is the only consistent thing in their lives.

Michelle says it's tender to see the smiles and relief, knowing they will have food to eat.

Currently there are 65 schools on the Weekend Program and USANA Kids Eat delivers 930 bag total each weekend.

There are many more schools on their waiting list hoping to be adopted and added to the program.

You can help! There are several opportunities including volunteers to help get the food to the kids and money donations.

You can learn more at UsanaKidsEat.org.

