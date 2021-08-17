Use essential oils to make this flavorful Lemon Basil Chicken

There's a long list of things doTERRA essential oils can help with and you can add making your food more flavorful too. SOME oils are safe to ingest, but be sure to read the label before you add any oil to your food or drink!

Rachael Yerkes with EZPZ Mealz joined us to share a recipe using Oregano and Basil essential oils from doTERRA.

Lemon Basil Chicken

Ingredients:



1.5 pounds chicken breast cutlets

1/3 cup mayo

2 drops oregano oil

3 drops basil oil

1 tbls. Olive oil

1 tbls. Fresh lemon juice

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

¾ cup panko bread crumbs, unseasoned

1 tbls. Butter, melted

½ tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. dried basil

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper

For the sauce:



1 cup chicken broth (or white wine)

6 tbls. Butter

3 taps garlic minced

¼ cup lemon juice

½ cup chopped fresh basil

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 425.

2. Combine 1/3 cup mayo, 2 drops oregano oil, 3 drops basil oil and 1 tbls. Lemon juice. Stir to combine and set aside.

3. Combine the salt, black pepper, dried basil, paprika, butter, panko and grated cheese in another bowl. Pour into a shallow dish and set aside.

4. Spread a thin coat of mayo mixture over one side of each piece of chicken. Take the chicken and press the mayo side down into the panko mixture to coat that side completely in the parmesan cheese and panko mixture to coat that side completely in the parmesan cheese and panko mixture. Press on it to make sure it is securely on there. Place on a cookie sheet, panko side up.

5. Bake at 425 for 10=15 minutes, until cooked through to an internal temperature of 165. The time will vary based on the thickness of your chicken.

6. In a skillet, add the butter and garlic and turn the heat to medium. Stir until the butter is melted.

7. Add the chicken stock, or wine, and lemon juice and bring to a simmer. Simmer until it has reduced by about 1/3, then stir in the basil.

8. Serve with sauce drizzled over the top or on the side for dipping.

