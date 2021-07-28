Use fresh ingredients from your garden or farmers market for this tasty salad

Danielle Christy is a Personal Chef and Health Coach who says eating right is a decision you make day in and day out. She says "ditch the boxes" and fill the kitchen with real food!

Danielle joined us with a recipe for Panzanella Salad that uses the freshest ingredients from your garden or local farmers market.

• 1/4 cup olive oil , plus 2 tbsp for bread

• 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

• 1 tsp lemon zest

• 3 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 tsp Dijon mustard

• 1 tbsp pepperoncini juice

• ½ cup thinly sliced red onion

• 2-3 ripe peaches diced

• 2-3 heirloom tomatoes, diced

• 4 to 5 cups torn sourdough bread

• 1 cup chopped fresh basil

• Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1 cup crumbled feta

Instructions

Heat the oven to 400Ff. In a large bowl add torn bread and 2 tbsp olive oil. Toss and place on a baking sheet and bake 15-20 minutes. Tossing halfway through. Remove from the oven and allow too cool.

In the bottom of a large bowl, combine the olive oil, lemon juice, zest, garlic, mustard, pepperoncini juice , ½ teaspoon of salt, and a few grinds of pepper. Add the onion, Let sit for 10 minutes while you prep everything else.

To the bowl, add the tomatoes, peaches, bread, and half the basil. Toss to combine, adding more olive oil if the bread is too dry, and salt, and pepper, to taste. Let the salad sit for about 10 minutes so that the juices can soak into the bread. Give it a toss, then top with the remaining fresh basil and crumbled feta.

Serve right away and will keep fresh for 1 day in the fridge.

You can learn more from Danielle at Savorthekitchen.com and follow her on Instagram @danielle_christy_