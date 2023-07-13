Watch Now
Use fresh peaches for this recipe for a Peach Tart with Sweet Peach Glaze

Peach Tart with Sweet Peach Glaze by Cooking with Ruthie
This recipe uses fresh peaches which are in season right now.
Posted at 1:40 PM, Jul 13, 2023
Ruthie Knudsen, from Cooking with Ruthie, says this peach tart can be enjoyed as dessert or part of a delicious brunch.

She joined us with her Peach Tart with Sweet Peace Glaze recipe.

Ingredients
4 tablespoons granulated sugar
2 tablespoons flour
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
5 cups fresh peaches, peeled and chopped
1 17.3 oz package puff pastry sheets, thawed
2 tablespoons milk
raw sugar, for garnish

Sweet Peach Glaze:
3/4 cup powdered sugar
1 tablespoon butter, softened
2 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon of leftover juice from peach mixture
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Instructions
Preheat oven to 425 F degrees.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, set aside.

For filling:
Combine sugar, flour, and cinnamon in a mixing bowl and mix.
Add peaches and toss to coat; set aside.
Unfold pastry and lay flat on parchment paper.
Brush the edges of pastry with milk.
Arrange peach slices in rows on pastry dough; reserve liquid from peach mixture.
Bake 18-22 minutes or until edges are golden brown.
Cool completely and drizzle with glaze before serving.

For Sweet Peach Glaze:
In a small mixing bowl combine butter, 1/2 of the powdered sugar, vanilla, salt; mix until smooth.
Alternate adding the leftover peach juice and remaining powdered sugar.
Mixture should be a thick drizzle glaze.
Drizzle over top and enjoy your Peach Tart with Sweet Peach Glaze Recipe

You can get more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.

