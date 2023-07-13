Use fresh peaches for this recipe for a Peach Tart with Sweet Peach Glaze

Ruthie Knudsen, from Cooking with Ruthie, says this peach tart can be enjoyed as dessert or part of a delicious brunch.

She joined us with her Peach Tart with Sweet Peace Glaze recipe.

Ingredients

4 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

5 cups fresh peaches, peeled and chopped

1 17.3 oz package puff pastry sheets, thawed

2 tablespoons milk

raw sugar, for garnish

Sweet Peach Glaze:

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon butter, softened

2 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon of leftover juice from peach mixture

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 F degrees.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, set aside.

For filling:

Combine sugar, flour, and cinnamon in a mixing bowl and mix.

Add peaches and toss to coat; set aside.

Unfold pastry and lay flat on parchment paper.

Brush the edges of pastry with milk.

Arrange peach slices in rows on pastry dough; reserve liquid from peach mixture.

Bake 18-22 minutes or until edges are golden brown.

Cool completely and drizzle with glaze before serving.

For Sweet Peach Glaze:

In a small mixing bowl combine butter, 1/2 of the powdered sugar, vanilla, salt; mix until smooth.

Alternate adding the leftover peach juice and remaining powdered sugar.

Mixture should be a thick drizzle glaze.

Drizzle over top and enjoy your Peach Tart with Sweet Peach Glaze Recipe

You can get more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.

