Use JulieAnn Caramels to make a nut roll

It may seem like it would be difficult to make a nut roll from scratch, but it's actually pretty simple when you start with locally-made JulieAnn Caramels.
Jeanette Meisenbacher joined us with the recipe for the fondant.
1 Jar (7oz) marshmallow cream
1/4 tsp. almond extract
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 lb. confectioner's sugar (sifted)
Mix cream, almomd and vanilla in a bowl.
Add sifted sugar, mix and then knead the cream mixture.
Roll into logs and freeze.
For more information please visit: julieanncaramels.com.