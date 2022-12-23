Watch Now
Use JulieAnn Caramels to make a nut roll

We learned how to make a holiday nut roll starting with JulieAnn Caramels.
Posted at 1:53 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 15:53:03-05

It may seem like it would be difficult to make a nut roll from scratch, but it's actually pretty simple when you start with locally-made JulieAnn Caramels.

Jeanette Meisenbacher joined us with the recipe for the fondant.

1 Jar (7oz) marshmallow cream
1/4 tsp. almond extract
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 lb. confectioner's sugar (sifted)

Mix cream, almomd and vanilla in a bowl.
Add sifted sugar, mix and then knead the cream mixture.
Roll into logs and freeze.

For more information please visit: julieanncaramels.com.

