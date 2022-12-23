Use JulieAnn Caramels to make a nut roll

It may seem like it would be difficult to make a nut roll from scratch, but it's actually pretty simple when you start with locally-made JulieAnn Caramels.

Jeanette Meisenbacher joined us with the recipe for the fondant.

1 Jar (7oz) marshmallow cream

1/4 tsp. almond extract

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 lb. confectioner's sugar (sifted)

Mix cream, almomd and vanilla in a bowl.

Add sifted sugar, mix and then knead the cream mixture.

Roll into logs and freeze.

For more information please visit: julieanncaramels.com.

