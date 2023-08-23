Use your freshly-picked garden tomatoes in this gazpacho recipe

It's tomato season and whether you grow your own, or buy them locally, this is a perfect end-of-summer recipe.

Rebekah Abrams, owner of Rebekah's Kitchen, joined us with her gazpacho recipe.

6 c. English cucumber, seeded and diced

2 large green or yellow heirloom tomato, seeded and diced

1 medium jalapeno, seeded and diced

½ c. fresh parsley, roughly chopped

½ c. EVOO

¼ c. fresh lemon juice

1 Tbsp. fresh garlic, chopped

¼ c. green onions or scallion (soft green part only)

Salt to taste

Fresh ground pepper to taste

Instructions:

Wash and prep all veggies

Puree everything in a blender until smooth. Add water, 1 tablespoon at a time, to thin this out to the consistency you want.

Serve cold with more fresh herbs (cilantro, dill or chives are all nice!) and chopped tomato and chopped cucumber or poached shrimp and scallops or toasted pumpkins seeds. We like to garnish with fresh chive oil or a swirl of good olive oil.

Makes 6 servings

You can find more information at chefrebekah.com.